Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $79,000 Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 9.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 119.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comerica

In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $88,298.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Comerica from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Comerica from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Comerica from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Comerica from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.02.

Comerica Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE CMA opened at $52.76 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $57.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.49 and a 200-day moving average of $48.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 44.10%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

