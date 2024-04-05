Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $81,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,098 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 75,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 35,722 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 169,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 55,119 shares during the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 242,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Crane Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 2,987,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,357 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

GOVT stock opened at $22.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average of $22.48.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.0583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

