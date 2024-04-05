Venturi Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AWK. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE AWK opened at $120.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.25 and a 1-year high of $153.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.13.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

