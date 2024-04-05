Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,716 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,249 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:DVN opened at $52.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 2.19. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $56.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.46 and a 200 day moving average of $45.50.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on Devon Energy

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.