Venturi Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,829,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,159,000 after acquiring an additional 35,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $512.15 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $368.39 and a 1 year high of $536.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $516.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $473.37. The company has a market cap of $61.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.