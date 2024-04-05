Venturi Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Block by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Block by 67,500.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Block during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Block by 38.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Block alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Block from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Block from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Block from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.72.

Block Stock Performance

NYSE SQ opened at $74.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a PE ratio of 468.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.55. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $87.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Block had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $42,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,318.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $42,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,318.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $165,958.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,972,782.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 363,801 shares of company stock worth $27,284,175 in the last ninety days. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Block

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.