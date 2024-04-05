Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Down 3.8%

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.70 and last traded at $7.70. 1,073 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,602,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Veradigm in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veradigm in a report on Saturday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

