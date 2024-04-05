Verde Clean Fuels (VGAS) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Contrast

Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Free Report) is one of 41 public companies in the “Industrial organic chemicals” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Verde Clean Fuels to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.6% of Verde Clean Fuels shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Verde Clean Fuels and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verde Clean Fuels 0 0 0 0 N/A Verde Clean Fuels Competitors 386 929 1352 61 2.40

Profitability

As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 6.25%. Given Verde Clean Fuels’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Verde Clean Fuels has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Verde Clean Fuels and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verde Clean Fuels N/A -8.31% -6.79% Verde Clean Fuels Competitors 22.04% -388.33% 2.31%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Verde Clean Fuels and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Verde Clean Fuels N/A -$2.74 million -9.29 Verde Clean Fuels Competitors $4.37 billion $23.67 million 6.56

Verde Clean Fuels’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Verde Clean Fuels. Verde Clean Fuels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Verde Clean Fuels has a beta of -0.48, suggesting that its share price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verde Clean Fuels’ rivals have a beta of -97.66, suggesting that their average share price is 9,866% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Verde Clean Fuels rivals beat Verde Clean Fuels on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Verde Clean Fuels

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc., a renewable energy company in the United States. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, municipal solid waste, and mixed plastics, as well as natural gas, including synthetic natural gas and other feedstocks, into gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology. Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

