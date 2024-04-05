Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Insider Peter Fante Sells 8,329 Shares

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) insider Peter Fante sold 8,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $261,364.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,285.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Verint Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $31.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $40.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VRNT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded Verint Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verint Systems

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 764.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Verint Systems by 241.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 60.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

About Verint Systems

(Get Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.