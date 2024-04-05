Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut Vicor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Vicor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VICR

Vicor Trading Down 2.5 %

Vicor stock opened at $37.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 1.53. Vicor has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $98.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.08 and a 200-day moving average of $42.62.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $92.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.07 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 13.23%. Vicor’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $73,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,924.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vicor news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $98,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $73,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,924.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,999 shares of company stock worth $184,990 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,477,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $111,336,000 after purchasing an additional 285,699 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,477,074 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $116,274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,062,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $111,372,000 after purchasing an additional 126,195 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,625,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $114,680,000 after purchasing an additional 563,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,312,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $92,596,000 after purchasing an additional 12,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.