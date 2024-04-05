Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Hits New 52-Week High at $42.66

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.66 and last traded at $42.48, with a volume of 167311 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.93.

VCTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.60.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.20 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 42.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCTR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Victory Capital by 77.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,471,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,162 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Victory Capital by 110.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,162,000 after purchasing an additional 821,522 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Victory Capital by 126.8% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,046,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,896,000 after purchasing an additional 585,225 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Victory Capital by 352.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,931,000 after purchasing an additional 566,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Victory Capital by 426.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,310,000 after purchasing an additional 477,798 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

