Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Trading Down 2.7% After Insider Selling

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $9.32 and last traded at $9.36. 48,931 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,077,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.62.

Specifically, EVP Phillip Pang sold 3,321 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $34,007.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,679 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,710,312.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vir Biotechnology news, CFO Sung Lee sold 6,008 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $59,419.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,492 shares of the company's stock, valued at $993,865.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,831 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,844. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VIR has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.65.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.28. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 713.69% and a negative return on equity of 34.92%. The company had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vir Biotechnology

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,277.2% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,958,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,070 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 21.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,928,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,172 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 65.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,193,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665,657 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2,167.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,022,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,091,000 after acquiring an additional 977,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $18,440,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand.

Featured Stories

