Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $71.20

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 71.20 ($0.89) and traded as high as GBX 71.78 ($0.90). Vodafone Group Public shares last traded at GBX 70.10 ($0.88), with a volume of 159,076,703 shares changing hands.

VOD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 92 ($1.15) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 68 ($0.85) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 99.80 ($1.25).

The firm has a market cap of £18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 67.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 71.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

In other Vodafone Group Public news, insider Luka Mucic purchased 2,460,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of £1,722,000 ($2,161,687.17). In other Vodafone Group Public news, insider Luka Mucic purchased 2,460,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of £1,722,000 ($2,161,687.17). Also, insider Van Boxmeer purchased 823,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.87) per share, with a total value of £568,215 ($713,300.28). 8.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

