Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.78.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VOYA. StockNews.com raised Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Report on VOYA

Institutional Trading of Voya Financial

Voya Financial Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $70.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.06. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Voya Financial has a fifty-two week low of $63.02 and a fifty-two week high of $77.78.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.66 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 16.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.