VP (LON:VP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $559.45

Shares of Vp plc (LON:VP – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 559.45 ($7.02) and traded as low as GBX 525 ($6.59). VP shares last traded at GBX 545 ($6.84), with a volume of 5,094 shares traded.

VP Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 545.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 559.45. The firm has a market cap of £218.82 million, a P/E ratio of 908.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.40.

VP Company Profile

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company engages in the rental of telescopic handlers and tracked access platforms for construction and housebuilding sites; rental of tools and specialist products to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners; and rental of safety, survey, communication, and test and measurement equipment.

