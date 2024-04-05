WAM Active Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:WAA)

WAM Active Limited (ASX:WAA – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, April 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, April 14th.
WAM Active Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 22.24, a current ratio of 34.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
WAM Active Company Profile
