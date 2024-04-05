Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,850,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,160 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.02% of Warby Parker worth $103,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 12.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 369,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after buying an additional 40,982 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at $2,430,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 18.9% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,575,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,727,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Warby Parker by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,277,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,098,000 after purchasing an additional 43,601 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Warby Parker by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 598,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after purchasing an additional 80,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WRBY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.29.

Warby Parker stock opened at $13.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.87. Warby Parker Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 1.63.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $161.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.01 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 52,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $635,193.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,306 shares in the company, valued at $150,133.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 52,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $635,193.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,306 shares in the company, valued at $150,133.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $103,451.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 191,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,315.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,084 shares of company stock worth $1,074,979 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

