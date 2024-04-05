WealthShield Partners LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

WealthShield Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWR. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $82.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $84.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.00.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

