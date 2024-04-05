WealthShield Partners LLC Has $443,000 Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

WealthShield Partners LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. Waterway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 13,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 308,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after acquiring an additional 13,329 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 83,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $31.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.74 and a 200-day moving average of $28.57. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $32.01.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

