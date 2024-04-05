WealthShield Partners LLC Invests $141,000 in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB)

WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. WealthShield Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYDB. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 55.1% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 17,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 6,068 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,344,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,672,000.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:HYDB opened at $46.22 on Friday. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $49.60 and a 52 week high of $51.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.41.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.3264 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

