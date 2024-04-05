WealthShield Partners LLC Makes New $419,000 Investment in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 40,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 19,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Price Performance

BTZ opened at $10.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.25. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $11.13.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.50%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

