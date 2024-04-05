WealthShield Partners LLC Makes New Investment in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 208 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 23 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on FCNCA shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, January 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,774.83.

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.09, for a total value of $935,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,549,113.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other First Citizens BancShares news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding bought 466 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, with a total value of $612,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 121,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,027,610. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.09, for a total transaction of $935,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,549,113.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,220 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $1,578.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,547.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,451.76. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $945.32 and a 12 month high of $1,651.73.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $46.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $48.49 by ($1.91). First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 51.04% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 177.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.84%.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

