WealthShield Partners LLC Raises Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,700 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $2,717,000. Markel Corp grew its position in Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $1,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,511 shares of company stock worth $15,131,081 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.82.

Shares of V opened at $274.00 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.14 and a 1-year high of $290.96. The stock has a market cap of $503.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $279.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

