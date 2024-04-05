WealthShield Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

WealthShield Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 63.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,931,025,000 after buying an additional 900,154,588 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,491,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,814,000. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3,986.3% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 434,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,040,000 after purchasing an additional 423,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,982,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,480,000 after purchasing an additional 319,165 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $235.45 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $184.13 and a 52 week high of $241.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.00. The company has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

