Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Wednesday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 62.60% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.82. Sutro Biopharma has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $6.13. The stock has a market cap of $307.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.95.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 12,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $60,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 14,125.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8,758 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 331.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 342.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 11,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADC) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an ADC directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

