Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS)

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.88% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dutch Bros’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BROS. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of Dutch Bros stock opened at $32.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.23. Dutch Bros has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $36.17. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,083.00 and a beta of 2.41.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Dutch Bros had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $254.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 202,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $5,682,234.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,378,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,685,844.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 202,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $5,682,234.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,378,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,685,844.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 404,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $11,362,897.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,378,683 shares in the company, valued at $38,685,844.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,907,188 shares of company stock worth $561,438,392. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BROS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 35,574 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 7.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 422.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 182,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 147,673 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the first quarter worth $943,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 96.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

