Wedbush Weighs in on Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush analyst S. Basham forecasts that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ current full-year earnings is $7.27 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ Q1 2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.81.

ASO opened at $62.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.35. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $75.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. This is a boost from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 117.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 850,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,529,000 after acquiring an additional 459,085 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 15,599 shares in the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

