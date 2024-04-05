Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) to Underweight

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $1.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $2.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 61.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATUS. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Altice USA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.11.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $2.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.62. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.35. Altice USA has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $3.82.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Altice USA by 579.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

