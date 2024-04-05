Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.39

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.39 and last traded at $36.30, with a volume of 211269 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WES shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.37 and its 200 day moving average is $29.47. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $858.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.23 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 32.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lisa A. Stewart purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $87,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,555.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Western Midstream Partners news, Director Lisa A. Stewart bought 2,500 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $87,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,555.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth F. Owen bought 7,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.96 per share, with a total value of $237,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,510.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 13.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 33,519,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $912,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855,558 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 13.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,746,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $564,936,000 after buying an additional 2,520,712 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,140,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $325,970,000 after buying an additional 302,681 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,280,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $183,770,000 after buying an additional 802,709 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 14.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,012,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,417,000 after buying an additional 623,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

