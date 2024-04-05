Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Receives GBX 4,154 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,154 ($52.15).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Whitbread

Whitbread Stock Performance

In other news, insider Shelley Roberts bought 417 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,575 ($44.88) per share, for a total transaction of £14,907.75 ($18,714.22). 3.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LON:WTB opened at GBX 3,227 ($40.51) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. Whitbread has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,900 ($36.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,714 ($46.62). The stock has a market cap of £5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 1,920.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,383.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,409.29.

About Whitbread

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

