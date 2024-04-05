World Moto (OTCMKTS:FARE) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

World Moto, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FARE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. World Moto shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 1,719,900 shares trading hands.
World Moto Stock Up ∞
World Moto Company Profile
World Moto, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells moto-meter products and services primarily in Thailand. Its principal product is the moto-meter, which provides moto-taxi fare metering and other communication capabilities. The company also develops moto-meter related smartphone application, which connects directly to the moto-meter through a secure Bluetooth connection and can access real-time data from the moto-meter, and enables customers to view driver profiles and ratings before getting on a motorcycle taxi.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than World Moto
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for World Moto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Moto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.