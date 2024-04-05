Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) PT Raised to $40.00

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at KeyCorp from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Steel in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

Worthington Steel Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:WS opened at $35.70 on Wednesday. Worthington Steel has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $40.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.75.

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $805.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.80 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Worthington Steel will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles M. Chiappone acquired 1,850 shares of Worthington Steel stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $51,948.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,033 shares in the company, valued at $197,486.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Worthington Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

