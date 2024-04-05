Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $40.00. The stock had previously closed at $34.74, but opened at $35.85. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Worthington Steel shares last traded at $36.49, with a volume of 10,236 shares changing hands.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Steel in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

Get Worthington Steel alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WS

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Worthington Steel

In other Worthington Steel news, Director Charles M. Chiappone bought 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $51,948.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,486.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Steel Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.75.

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $805.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.80 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Worthington Steel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

About Worthington Steel

(Get Free Report)

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.