Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $12.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ZETA. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zeta Global from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Zeta Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Zeta Global Stock Performance

Zeta Global stock opened at $11.94 on Thursday. Zeta Global has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average is $9.15.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.36). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 123.59%. The company had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Zeta Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zeta Global will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zeta Global

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZETA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Zeta Global in the first quarter worth approximately $916,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Zeta Global in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Zeta Global in the first quarter worth about $751,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 326.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,223,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,850,000 after buying an additional 6,295,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,812,000. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Articles

