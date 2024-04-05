Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 205.50% from the stock’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Zevra Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ZVRA. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of ZVRA opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $177.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.81. Zevra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZVRA. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,070,000 after buying an additional 145,189 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,645,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,776,000 after acquiring an additional 32,639 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 683,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 9,062 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Zevra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,674,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 30,624 shares in the last quarter. 35.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc, a rare disease company melding science, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

