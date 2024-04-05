Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Zovio Stock Performance
Zovio has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.36.
About Zovio
