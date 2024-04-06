129,160 Shares in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 129,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.15% of E.W. Scripps at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 46.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in E.W. Scripps during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in E.W. Scripps by 49.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in E.W. Scripps during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Get E.W. Scripps alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of E.W. Scripps from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

E.W. Scripps Stock Performance

Shares of SSP opened at $3.43 on Friday. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $11.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.93.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $615.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.00 million. E.W. Scripps had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. Research analysts forecast that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

E.W. Scripps Profile

(Free Report)

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.