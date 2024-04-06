23895 (GKX.V) (CVE:GKX) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.04

23895 (GKX.V) (CVE:GKX – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as high as C$0.05. 23895 (GKX.V) shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 1,000 shares.
23895 (GKX.V) Stock Up ∞
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04.
23895 (GKX.V) Company Profile
Gemini Corporation, an integrated project construction company, focuses on energy and industrial facilities in Western Canada. It offers asset acquisition, environmental and regulatory support, engineering, fabrication, construction, maintenance, turnaround, decommissioning, reclamation, and remediation services, as well as project management services.
