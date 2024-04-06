2,793 Shares in Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Acquired by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRON. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Disc Medicine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $528,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Disc Medicine by 18.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 665,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,263,000 after acquiring an additional 105,685 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Disc Medicine during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,973,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Disc Medicine by 1,053.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 24,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IRON shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Disc Medicine from $104.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Disc Medicine from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Disc Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRON opened at $30.10 on Friday. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $77.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.17 and its 200-day moving average is $56.47.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.22). As a group, analysts anticipate that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $1,920,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,449,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,779,904. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 102,500 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $6,934,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,416,753.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,449,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,779,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock worth $13,347,500 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

