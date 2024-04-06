3,760 Shares in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE) Acquired by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

JMEE stock opened at $57.47 on Friday. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $45.17 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The company has a market cap of $986.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.01.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

