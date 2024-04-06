3,760 Shares in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE) Acquired by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systelligence LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,801,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,082,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,211,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,496,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 21,939 shares in the last quarter.

JMEE stock opened at $57.47 on Friday. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $45.17 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The company has a market cap of $986.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.01.

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

