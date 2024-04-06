395 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Acquired by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 395 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in United Rentals by 7,691.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $793.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $572.20.

United Rentals Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE URI opened at $706.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $676.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $554.86. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $325.15 and a 12 month high of $732.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.08 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.44%.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.