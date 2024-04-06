41,968 Shares in Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ:CNVS) Acquired by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ:CNVS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 41,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of Cineverse as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNVS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cineverse by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,665,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 143,743 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Cineverse by 412.4% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 66,536 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Cineverse during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cineverse by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cineverse in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

Cineverse Trading Down 5.4 %

CNVS opened at $1.40 on Friday. Cineverse Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.28.

Cineverse Profile

Cineverse ( NASDAQ:CNVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Cineverse had a negative net margin of 18.84% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $13.28 million during the quarter.

Cineverse Corp. operates as a streaming technology and entertainment company. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Equipment, and Content and Entertainment. It owns and operates streaming channels, through its proprietary technology platform. The company also delivers curated content through subscription video on demand (SVOD), dedicated ad-supported (AVOD), and ad-supported streaming linear (FAST) channels, as well as social video streaming services and audio podcasts; operates OTT streaming entertainment channels; and offers monitoring, billing, collection, and verification services.

