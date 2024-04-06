4,870 Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB) Acquired by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BATS FFEB opened at $45.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.02. The company has a market cap of $438.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.61.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

