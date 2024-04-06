4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Sets New 52-Week High at $6,540.00

Shares of 4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6,540 ($82.10) and last traded at GBX 6,410 ($80.47), with a volume of 26046 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,290 ($78.96).

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of 4imprint Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 7,365 ($92.46) price objective for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,130.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,804.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,088.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from 4imprint Group’s previous dividend of $0.65. This represents a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. 4imprint Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,618.73%.

In other 4imprint Group news, insider Kevin Lyons-Tarr sold 5,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,210 ($77.96), for a total transaction of £316,585.80 ($397,421.29). Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

4imprint Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company markets apparel, bags, drinkware, and trade shows, as well as writing, outdoor and leisure, wellness and safety, stationery, auto, home and tool, and technology products under the Crossland, reFresh, and TaskRight brands.

