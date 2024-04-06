60,995 Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 60,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,619,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Teradyne by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 70,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,643,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,981,000. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 83,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $35,719.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ernest E. Maddock acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.07 per share, with a total value of $94,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,762.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $35,719.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,797 shares of company stock worth $1,248,237. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:TER opened at $107.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.86. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $119.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.56.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $670.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.99 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.58%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

