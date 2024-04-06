63,754 Shares in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 63,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.22% of Big Lots at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Big Lots by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,925,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,891,000 after purchasing an additional 64,279 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Big Lots by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,247,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,691,000 after purchasing an additional 37,361 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Big Lots by 7.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,923,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,552,000 after purchasing an additional 126,412 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Big Lots by 15.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,082,000 after purchasing an additional 226,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 3.9% during the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 991,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 37,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.
Big Lots Stock Performance
BIG stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.17. Big Lots, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BIG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.25.
Big Lots Company Profile
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.
