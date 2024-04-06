835 Shares in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Acquired by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,473,000 after buying an additional 201,763 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,676,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,755,000 after acquiring an additional 119,137 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $398,176,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 826,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,282,000 after acquiring an additional 20,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 55.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 785,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,564,000 after acquiring an additional 280,071 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $262.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $222.27 and a 12-month high of $271.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.58.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.