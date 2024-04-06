866 Shares in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARM by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 173,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,038,000 after acquiring an additional 83,500 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of ARM by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARM by 494.2% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARM by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARM. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on ARM from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. New Street Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ARM from $100.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ARM from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on ARM from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 85.78.

ARM Stock Performance

ARM opened at 124.82 on Friday. Arm Holdings plc has a 52 week low of 46.50 and a 52 week high of 164.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of 120.97 and a 200-day moving average of 81.85.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.25 by 0.04. The firm had revenue of 824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 762.50 million. ARM’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

