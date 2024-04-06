89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ETNB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of 89bio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of 89bio from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Get 89bio alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ETNB

89bio Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $10.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.49. 89bio has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $22.93. The company has a current ratio of 20.04, a quick ratio of 20.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.04.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that 89bio will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at 89bio

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,350,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $20,722,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,431,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,824,814.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other 89bio news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $20,722,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,431,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,824,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 4,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $48,172.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,238,925.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 89bio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 84.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,086,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,530,000 after buying an additional 956,571 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 89bio by 193.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 322,339 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in 89bio by 57.1% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,311,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,256,000 after purchasing an additional 476,655 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 89bio by 8.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 712,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,007,000 after purchasing an additional 57,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in 89bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000.

About 89bio

(Get Free Report)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.